OnePlus Z could launch as OnePlus Nord on 10th July in India

After launching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro flagship smartphones, the Chinese smartphone maker is now gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. The phone in question is said to be OnePlus Z, which was earlier leaked as the OnePlus 8 Lite.

However, as per the new reports, the name of the upcoming budget smartphone could be Nord and not the OnePlus Z. The company has also filed a trademark for “Nord by OnePlus” for the new budget series of devices.

Along with that, it is also being reported that the smartphone will be launched in India on 10th June. However, there’s no official confirmation about the same from the company, which has delayed the sale of the OnePlus 8 series twice in India.

A leaked survey related to the device indicates that the smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to have been priced at ₹24,990.

Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it will be launching a new affordable Smart TV lineup in the Indian market on 2nd July. Today, the company has also confirmed that the starting price for the new TV models will be under ₹20,000.

