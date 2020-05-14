Uber announces new guidelines; requires drivers and riders to wear face masks

Because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Uber has announced that it is rolling out a series of changes for its ride-hailing service as well as on-demand food delivery apps, beginning 18th May. The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 among drivers and riders.

Starting from Monday, all the drivers and riders will need to confirm that they are wearing a mask or covering their face before every ride. The company has also said that the guidelines will remain in effect at least till the end of June.

To verify that drivers are wearing a mask, they’ll be asked to take a selfie and once it is verified, they will receive a notification through the app. Riders will also have to confirm they are wearing some type of cover on their face, as well as sanitized their hands.

Further, the company is reducing the maximum suggested number of passengers for an UberX ride from 4 to 3. The riders also need to agree to sit in the back seat and open windows for ventilation. The company is now also allowing riders and drivers to cancel trips without penalty if they don’t feel safe or if the passenger or driver isn’t wearing a face cover.

Uber added that the riders or drivers who repeatedly violate these requirements will be taken off the platform. Amid this pandemic, Uber is still operational in the United States, Canada, most of Europe and Latin America as well as India.

