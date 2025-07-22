Ubisoft has confirmed that a new Ghost Recon title is currently in development, marking the franchise’s first return since Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched in 2019. The announcement came during the company’s annual general meeting this month, where top executives shared updates on Ubisoft’s roadmap, upcoming releases, and ongoing investments.

While the next Ghost Recon game has yet to be officially named or dated, CEO Yves Guillemot stated that it is among Ubisoft’s planned launches, alongside other major titles such as Rainbow Six and The Division. “Our objective is to make strong progress in the growing market by enhancing current experiences and capitalizing on upcoming launches, such as The Division and Ghost Recon”, Guillemot said during a Q&A session with shareholders.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet also referenced the franchise while outlining how the company plans to use its EUR 1.16 billion (roughly Rs. 10,694 crore) investment from Tencent. “We’ve got Ghost Recon – it’s just one example for our first-person shooter-type games”, he noted, implying renewed attention toward Ubisoft’s key IPs.

Major Ubisoft Games Incoming

Although specific launch windows remain unconfirmed, Ubisoft executives hinted that multiple flagship titles will arrive in the fiscal year 2027 – 28. Duguet emphasized the company’s intent to give its biggest projects the development time needed to meet quality expectations.

That sentiment echoes comments made by Guillemot during Ubisoft’s FY 2025 earnings call in May. There, he stressed the importance of delaying high-stakes releases for polish and refinement, citing the well-received launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows – a title that was twice delayed before releasing in March.

Ubisoft’s current project lineup includes Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe (a dark, single-player entry), Assassin’s Creed: Codename Invictus (a multiplayer-focused title), and Assassin’s Creed Jade (a mobile game). Remakes of several classic Assassin’s Creed titles are also underway, with one rumored to be a modernized version of Black Flag.

Beyond Assassin’s Creed, new entries in the Far Cry and Rainbow Six series are also said to be in development, as is the long-awaited remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which Ubisoft says is still “deep in development” and targeting a 2026 release.

Despite the promising project slate, parts of the shareholder meeting grew tense over Ubisoft’s recent performance. The company’s stock fell by 40 percent in 2024 following underwhelming sales of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, both of which were developed under external IPs.

Addressing Star Wars Outlaws specifically, Guillemot suggested that the underperformance was partly due to the weakening strength of the Star Wars brand itself.

Looking to consolidate its core franchises, Ubisoft recently announced the formation of a dedicated subsidiary for Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. The new division is backed by Tencent investment and is expected to focus on long-term development and franchise health.

With its next Ghost Recon game now officially in the works, Ubisoft appears set on reinvigorating its established IPs and returning to form in the coming years.