LAVA is all set to launch its latest budget 5G smartphone, the LAVA Blaze Dragon 5G, in India on 25th July. Following the release of its Storm series, the company is continuing its aggressive push in the affordable segment with a device that boasts impressive specifications and next-gen connectivity.

The LAVA Blaze Dragon 5G will feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 450+ nits peak brightness. It will pack a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC along with the Adreno 613 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage with microSD card support – all expected to come under ₹10,000. Backing up is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The smartphone will be available in two options – Golden Mist and Midnight Mist. Notably, the smartphone will run on Android 15 out of the box. For cameras, the phone will feature a 50 MP rear camera with an LED flash. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and FM Radio support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port.

The LAVA Blaze Dragon 5G is confirmed to be priced under ₹10,000, making it one of the most affordable Snapdragon 4 Gen 2-powered 5G smartphones in the country. It will be sold on Amazon.in post-launch. Stay tuned for more details as LAVA officially unveils the Blaze Dragon 5G on 25th July.