5 upcoming smartphones expected to launch soon in India

We’ve been seeing a ton or smartphones getting launched, almost every week. A bunch of new smartphones might be on their way to India, and some of them are even confirmed to be launched in India. So, here’s a list of 5 upcoming smartphones in India.

ASUS Zenfone 5Z

Asus had announced this gorgeous device back in February at Mobile Word Congress 2018. Recently, it has been confirmed via Flipkart and Asus themselves that this device would come to India. The launch dates have been set to 4th July 2018, which is not far away. It is expected that they would price the device competitively, just like they did with Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Super IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Super IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio Software: Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5, AI-Powered, upgradable to Android P

Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5, AI-Powered, upgradable to Android P Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 4 GB or 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

4 GB or 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB internal, microSD card support up to 2 TB

64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB internal, microSD card support up to 2 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP)

12 MP (RGB), f/1.8, 1.4um, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support, 8 MP f/2.0, wide-angle 120-degree FOV, OmniVision OV8856, dual-tone LED flash

Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP) 12 MP (RGB), f/1.8, 1.4um, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support, 8 MP f/2.0, wide-angle 120-degree FOV, OmniVision OV8856, dual-tone LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, OmniVision OV8856, 83-degree wide-angle FOV

8 MP, f/2.0, OmniVision OV8856, 83-degree wide-angle FOV Cellular: 4G LTE network, X20 LTE gigabit modem, Dual VoLTE-enabled, 2x Nano SIM (GSM)

4G LTE network, X20 LTE gigabit modem, Dual VoLTE-enabled, 2x Nano SIM (GSM) Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Audio: Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones

Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones Battery: 3,300 mAh, ASUS BoostMaster fast charging, AI Charging

Xiaomi Mi A2

Last year, we’ve seen Xiaomi getting a huge success on launching Xiaomi Mi A1 as an Android One device in India. So, we’re expecting Xiaomi Mi A2 coming to India, under the Android One devices. Last year, it was Mi 5X which was rebranded as Mi A1 for India. This year, we’ve already seen Mi 6X getting launched in China and expect that to come as Mi A2 in India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0 Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony had announced this smartphone in the Mobile World Congress. It had taken a step forward from its boring design language and joined the 2018 game with this announcement. It’s quite known that Sony brings their smartphones to India a little late. As we saw the XZ1 made its way to India, we’re also expecting the XZ2 to get announced here in the near future.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOUS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 and X-Reality for mobile

5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOUS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 and X-Reality for mobile Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye Camera with 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS™ for mobile memory-stacked sensor, f/2.0 aperture, BIONZ mobile image-processing engine, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Auto-focus, SteadyShot, 4K HDR Movie Recording, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo Recording in HD and Full-HD resolution, and, LED flash

19 MP Motion Eye Camera with 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS™ for mobile memory-stacked sensor, f/2.0 aperture, BIONZ mobile image-processing engine, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Auto-focus, SteadyShot, 4K HDR Movie Recording, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo Recording in HD and Full-HD resolution, and, LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP 1/ 5” Exmor RS™ for mobile sensor with f/2.2 aperture and SteadyShot

5 MP 1/ 5” Exmor RS™ for mobile sensor with f/2.2 aperture and SteadyShot Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSDXC card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSDXC card SIM: Single/Dual SIM (depending on market)

Single/Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Gen 3.1

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Gen 3.1 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP65/68 Dust and Water Resistance, Stereo Speakers, Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, IP65/68 Dust and Water Resistance, Stereo Speakers, Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, aptX HD Colors: Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, Ash Pink

Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, Ash Pink Battery: 3180 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi Wireless Charging

Nokia X6

Nokia X6 was launched in China a while back. It had a total of over 7,00,000 reservations from the buyers. And when the first sale took place, it was sold out in just 10 seconds. Seeing this huge demand in China and after conducting a poll on Twitter, Nokia might launch X6 in some more countries including India.

Nokia X6 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, Blue, Silver

Black, Blue, Silver Battery: 3060 mAh

Honor 9X

Honor has recently launched the Honor 9i in China. It is expected that this device might be coming to India, just with a different name, Honor 9X. A report claims that Honor has plans to conduct a launch event for Honor 9i/Honor 7X in India. There is no confirmation about the launch, but it is expected to be in July.

Honor 9X Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.36 HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa Core Processor

2.36 HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa Core Processor RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: Mali T830-MP2

Mali T830-MP2 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP sensor with dual-tone LED flash, AI Scene Detection, and PDAF.

13MP + 2MP sensor with dual-tone LED flash, AI Scene Detection, and PDAF. Front Camera: 16MP sensor with 2.0μm pixel size with some AR and Beauty Mode features.

16MP sensor with 2.0μm pixel size with some AR and Beauty Mode features. Internal Storage: 64GB with a microSD card slot, which is expandable up to 256GB.

64GB with a microSD card slot, which is expandable up to 256GB. SIM: Dual Nano Hybrid SIM Slot

Dual Nano Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3000 mAh

These devices might launch in India pretty soon. We cannot confirm that all of these would come to India. These are just our expectations seeing the recent reports. So, please take it with a grain of salt.