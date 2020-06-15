How to use a PS 4 controller with Android smartphone

Android smartphones these days are getting more and more powerful, making them a perfect device for handheld gaming. Some brands have even started launching a dedicated gaming smartphones to ensure an awesome gaming experience.

With the launch of gaming smartphones, a new category of gaming smartphone accessories is also available, to further improve the mobile gaming experience. One of such accessories is the Play Station 4 controller.

You can buy and use a handheld gaming controller for a better control over your game play. But if you already have a PlayStation 4, you can use the PS4 controller with your Android smartphone, saving you money that you would spend on getting a new one for mobile.

Here’s the guide on how you can connect your PS4 controller with your Android smartphone.

Connect PS4 Controller to Android

First of all, make sure that Bluetooth is turned on on your smartphone. To check this, go to Settings and Bluetooth menu. Now, ensure that the smartphone is in scan mode. In the PS4 controller, hold the PlayStation button and the Share button for a few seconds The controller’s light will begin blinking to let you know it’s in pair mode. Look for a device named Wireless Controller in the list of nearby Bluetooth devices on your phone. Tap on that device and the pairing process will begin. Once pairing is done, the controller’s light should stop blinking and a prompt will show that the connection was successful.

That’s it. Your PS4 controller has been connected with your Android smartphone. You can now use it to navigate through Android for playing games. However, not every game is compatible with this but if the game supports remapping buttons, the experience is much better.

