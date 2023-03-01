Vi, the leading telecom operator in the country is inviting its prepaid users in West Bengal to join the network at an entry-level price of ₹99. Vi has launched a creative campaign inviting mobile phone users to ‘Switch to Vi’ and offers a full talk time plus 200 MB of mobile data at ₹99 for 28 days.

Vi is currently the only brand that offers its prepaid plan at an affordable price point of ₹99 all over India. The ₹99 prepaid plan includes a full talk time along with 200 MB of 4G mobile data valid for 28 days. The ₹99 plan is available for all prepaid users across India.

Inviting value-conscious users to join the high-speed Vi network, Sukanta Das, Cluster Business Head- East, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “At Vi, we have always believed in understanding the needs and aspirations of mobile users across segments. We understand the criticality of seamless network connectivity for people to manage their day to day lives. With this entry level recharge pack, our endeavour has been to offer the best in class mobile services at most attractive price points. Mobile users and non-users in West Bengal can now join the Vi network at just Rs. 99 and enjoy the benefits of mobile connectivity in the digital era. With this offer, we are looking to drive inclusivity as well as enable more users to stay connected at all times.”

This plan might benefit those who want to keep the SIM active and want to make limited voice calls without the need for bulk data at a lower price. The Vi also offers unlimited voice calling plans with 1 GB of 4G mobile data starting at ₹149 valid for 21 days.