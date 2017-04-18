Keeping in mind the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, Videocon has now launched the entry-level Videocon Delite 11+.

Videocon has announced the launch of the Videocon Delite 11+, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone with a series of features, including security, privacy, efficiency and remote access. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Videocon Delite 11+ has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera with selfie flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the launch, Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology and Innovation, Videocon, said, “We are confident that our Delite 11+ featuring Pro 360 OS will make a perfect choice for smartphone users who are looking for a powerful 4G device which also offers data security and privacy.”

Videocon Delite 11+ specs:

5.0 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.0 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6735M processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3000 mAh battery

Videocon Delite 11+ Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 5800. The phone is available in Space Grey colour.