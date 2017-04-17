Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort launched in India for Rs. 2999

While Xiaomi earphones are popular owing to crisp sound and affordable pricing, the company has now launched the Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort for extended use.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort, which are the company’s latest wired headphone offerings. It uses a simple design with a comfortable headband. The ear-cups made of plush, soft material, which the company claims doesn’t strain your ears even with extended use.

The Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort has intuitive controls on the left ear cup. Users can attend to calls, play/pause music, switch to previous/next tracks using the controls. The headphones come with a 1.4m stretchable matte cable that is tangle-resistant. The headphone is priced at Rs. 2999 and would be available exclusively on Mi.com.