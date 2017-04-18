Andy Rubin’s bezel-less Android smartphone spotted at benchmarks

Recently Andy Rubin teased the smartphone that he was working on. While we had no details about the specs, now the handset may have surfaced at benchmarks giving some details.

A mysterious smartphone bearing model number Essential FIH-PM1 surfaced at GFXBench benchmarks. Knowing that Andy Rubin’s company is called Essential, we are assuming that this smartphone could be the company’s debut offering. The handset is said to be produced by Foxconn.

The listing reveals that the Essential FIH-PM1 has a 5.5 inch display with resolution of 2560 x 1312, which produces a surprising aspect ratio of 80:41. But this definitely corroborates the image which showed off minimal bezels.

The Essential FIH-PM1 is apparently powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4 GB of RAM and a mere 16 GB of storage. Also present is a 12 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 8 MP camera. As expected, the handset would run on the latest Android Nougat version.

