Get Vivo NEX and Vivo V9 at Rs 1947; Vivo announces exclusive offers, discounts, cashbacks and more

Vivo has announced its exciting Independence Day offers starting from 7th to 9th August exclusively on its e-commerce store, shop.vivo.com/in. Vivo brings 72 hours of exclusive offers, discounts, no-cost EMI and cashback deals on a range of smartphones and accessories for the upcoming 15th August which is the 72nd Independence Day in India.

Vivo NEX and Vivo V9 at Rs 1,947, accessories at Rs 72

Celebrating India’s 72 years of Independence this month on 15th August, Vivo is offering its smartphone of the year Vivo NEX and the midrange selfie phone Vivo V9 via flash sale for just Rs 1,947.

Vivo NEX which is currently the lastest, fastest and most expensive smartphone by Vivo with a price tag of Rs 44,999 can be availed at an incredible price of Rs 1,947. The Vivo V9 which is currently priced at Rs 20,999 will also be available for Rs 1,947. Yes, you heard it right, Vivo is offering over 95% discount on Vivo NEX and over 90% discount on Vivo V9.

Furthermore, consumers can stand a chance to purchase Vivo accessories such as earphones and USB cables at an attractive price of Rs 72 only.

The flash sale will start from 12 PM on 7th August to 9th August 2018 for both the smartphones and the above-mentioned accessories until the stocks last.

Vivo Cashback & No-Cost EMI

During the three days carnival, customers get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on select models. In addition to that, there is a 12-month no-cost EMI scheme for all Vivo smartphones. Besides these, customers can get Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 1,200 for free on purchase of any one of the three smartphones below.

Vivo NEX

Vivo X21

Vivo V9

Vivo Coupon Deals

Vivo also announces certain Coupon Deals that can be redeemable on select smartphones and accessories. Here are the details,

Rs 50 Coupon Rs 200 Coupon Rs 2,000 Coupon Rs 3,000 Coupon Purchase of Vivo earphones and USB wire Purchase of Vivo Premium earphones Purchase of Vivo V7 Purchase of Vivo V7+

For the cashback, no-cost EMI offers and coupon deals, the carnival is set to start on 7th August at midnight 12:00 AM.

Speaking on the announcement, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said,

“Vivo wanted to make the 72nd Independence Day special for all its customers. Our Freedom Carnival brings exclusive offers on our latest products and provides the freedom for everybody to celebrate and express themselves through Vivo smartphones and accessories.”