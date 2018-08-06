Vivo Y71 price slashed by Rs 1,000 for its 4 GB RAM variant

A few months ago, Vivo launched the Y71 smartphone in India with a price of Rs 10,999 for its base variant i.e. 3 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. Another variant with 4 GB RAM was priced at Rs 12,990. Vivo Y71 has received a major price cut in India, the company has dropped the price of its 4 GB RAM variant by Rs 1,000 making a final price of Rs 11,990.

Vivo Y71 is an entry-level Android smartphone featuring a 6-inch 18:9 display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC. As said earlier, the Vivo Y71 comes in two variants – 3 GB RAM and 16 GB storage and another of 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It runs on a 3,360 mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Cameras include a 13 MP on the back and 5 MP on the front with AI Face Beauty and face unlocking features. There is no fingerprint scanner on the phone so you have to rely on the Face ID or passcode/pattern.

The Vivo Y71 is available on Amazon India, the price for the 3 GB RAM variant remains unchanged. Due to the solid competition in the budget segment especially from the brands like Xiaomi, Honor, and ASUS, the price drop is a great choice.

Vivo has launched a number of smartphones this year which includes the Vivo V9, Vivo X21, and the flagship Vivo NEX. The NEX is the top-of-the-line smartphone with an elevating selfie camera, an under-display fingerprint scanner and a notch-less display using Screen Sound Casting technology.