Vivo just launched the NEX in India and it’s directly competing with the OnePlus 6. There seems to be a lot of crowd asking “Is Vivo NEX better than the OnePlus 6?” Well, for that we compared both the phones side by side to see what they offer. Here’s the Vivo NEX vs OnePlus 6 specs and features comparison.

Vivo NEX vs OnePlus 6 – Specs Comparison

Specifications Vivo NEX OnePlus 6 Release Date 19th July 2018 (India) 17th May 2018 (India) Price ₹44,990 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) ₹34,999 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

₹44,999 (8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) - Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Display 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Operating System FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner Yes, under the display Yes, at the back CPU Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Memory 8 GB RAM , LPDDR4X 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage 128 GB, UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB, UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot Main Camera Dual Cameras (12 MP + 5 MP) f/1.8 + f/2.4,

4-axis OIS, PDAF, AI-powered, dual-tone LED, AI Bokeh Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP)

16 MP (Sony IMX519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm) OIS, EIS, DCAF

20 MP (Sony IMX376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm), Portrait mode Selfie Camera 8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style, Bokeh mode 16 MP (Sony IMX371) Cellular 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery 4,000 mAh (non-removable), 22.5W charger (10V, 2.25A) 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A) Colors Black Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White, Red

What’s similar on both the smartphones is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with 8 GB RAM. While the AMOLED displays remain to be identical, the Vivo NEX’s Super AMOLED seems slightly brighter than the latter.

Notch-less Design & Huge Display

It’s been a notch year for Android users, the OnePlus 6 also uses the infamous notch just like the others. Vivo NEX sets off with a new design that removes the notch and offers an Ultra Full View display. We would more evenly call it notch-less, Vivo NEX has a futuristic design, it’s a completely evolved bezel-less smartphone that doesn’t hold off a notch and boasts a stunning 91.24% screen-to-body ratio.

Vivo NEX highlights its huge 6.59-inch bezel-less display with Full HD+ (2,316 x 1,080 pixels resolution) Super AMOLED panel using the 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 6 is among the notch-enabled phones league, offers a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels) and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Pop-up Camera

The 8 MP f/.2.0 selfie camera on the NEX is activated when you open the camera app and select the front side and then retracts when you close or switch the app. Selfie camera to be specific can be slightly better on the Vivo NEX since it’s catered in the selfie-centric phones, the past Vivo devices are already in the selfie segment.

About the cameras on the OnePlus 6, you will find dual 16 MP + 20 MP f/1.7 cameras on the back and a 20 MP f/1.7 front camera that records up to 480 fps slow motion and 4K videos at 60 fps. Vivo NEX records 4K videos at 30 fps only which makes the OnePlus 6 better in video shooting. The Vivo NEX offers a 12 MP f/1.8 + 5 MP f/2.4 dual cameras on the back.

Vivo’s In-display Fingerprint Technology

Vivo NEX is also using the in-display fingerprint scanner technology, a sensor is built beneath the display which is likely adding to the user experience. OnePlus 6 has a fingerprint scanner on the back, nothing surprising.

4,000 mAh vs 3,300 mAh battery

The OnePlus 6 offers a decent 3,300 mAh battery, same is the case with the ASUS ZenFone 5Z. The Vivo NEX has a huge 4,000 mAh battery onboard even larger than the Samsung Galaxy S9+, much ahead in terms of the capacity ultimately giving better battery backup.

OnePlus 6 doubles the storage, 256 GB onboard

If we talk about the pricing, the Vivo NEX is currently priced at Rs 44,990 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The OnePlus 6, on the other hand, is priced Rs 44,999 for its top model i.e. 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. This is where the OnePlus 6 shines out, the storage is exactly doubled, keep in mind there’s no microSD card support on both the phones.

OnePlus’ Stock Android Interface vs FunTouch OS 4.0

You should keep in mind that the interface on both the phones is different despite being powered by Android 8.1 Oreo. The OnePlus 6 runs on the vanilla Android, the one with stock features although it is skinned with Oxygen OS on top. FunTouch OS 4.0 is a modified Android version which will offer more OS features in demand for more CPU resources. If you don’t like bloatware (pre-installed apps), want a cleaner Android, and less cumbersome, OnePlus 6 is ideal.

Water Resistance Can Be A Plus

It is one of the important factors for the flagships to offer water resistivity. The top-of-the-line smartphones from Sony and Samsung are already water resistant with IP ratings. The OnePlus 6 although lacks the IP ratings, is supposed to be water resistant, it is only limited to resist water spills. On the flipside, the Vivo NEX has no official ratings as well and there’s nothing as such water resistance on it.

Conclusion – Vivo NEX or OnePlus 6? Which one to choose?

Coming to the conclusion, which phone is better to pick over the other? If you want those extra features like the notch-less design, the pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as the large battery backup, Vivo NEX is ideal. The performance on both the phones remains identical, the difference here is the price. OnePlus 6 can also be availed for Rs 34,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. Choosing the top variant of the OnePlus 6 over Vivo NEX, you pay off for the doubled storage (256 GB vs 128 GB), better video recording capabilities, and water resistant (splash resistant to be specific) in return you lose the things we just mentioned earlier.