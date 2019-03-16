The elevating camera is indeed new for many of us, although we saw it on the Vivo NEX that began the era. Starting with the Vivo V15 Pro, the popup selfie camera is now under the midrange segment. On the rear side is a tri-camera setup which NEX misses out, the Vivo V15 Pro has a total of four cameras onboard, three on the back and one that pops out from the top for selfies.

It’s not just about the elevating selfie camera, but the triple cameras are another aspect that has been highlighted on the phone. Here, we took some photo samples from the Vivo V15 Pro to see the quality of the cameras.

Speaking of the camera specs, the front camera on the Vivo V15 Pro is a whopping 32 MP that pops up from the top of the phone just like the NEX. Flipping the phone reveals a triple camera setup of the left, 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP making it a camera-centric phone.

Digging more into the cameras, the 48 MP f/1.8 is the primary sensor with quad-pixel technology and a 0.8 μm pixel size. It uses 4-in-1 pixel technology to deliver 12 MP photos with a pixel size of 1.6 μm.

The second camera is the 8 MP using a wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV while the third one i.e. 5 MP is a depth sensor that helps with the background blur in portrait shots.

There are a host of camera modes you will find on the Vivo V15 Pro, the AI Beauty, Portrait bokeh, Portrait light effect, Wide angle mode, Night mode, AR Stickers, Pro mode, and so on.

The quality of the camera is exceptionally commendable, the camera captures details, the edge detection is good, the overall quality does fairly a great job. Vivo V15 Pro is good for those who take portraits and selfies, the camera is still a performer.

Take a look at the images we shared below that were taken from the Vivo V15 Pro camera.

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Samples

Vivo V15 Pro Selfies – 32 MP Camera

Also check out the unboxing video of the Vivo V15 Pro and its features overview below.