POCO F2 with Snapdragon 855 SoC and Android Q appears on Geekbench [Updated]

Update: It turns out that this is fake. While the benchmark results are not fake, the device used for testing is actually rooted Pixel 2 XL running Android Q beta.

Last year, Xiaomi launched its first smartphone under its POCO brand — POCO F1, which changed the game in the “affordable flagship” market. After the success of F1, the upcoming POCO F2 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year.

Now, it seems that the China-based company is internally testing the upcoming smartphone as the POCO F2 has surfaced online through benchmarking portal Geekbench.

The smartphone, which is labeled as “Xiaomi Poco F2” has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform and as expected, the device is powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor under the hood.

The chipset is coupled with 4 GB RAM which doesn’t make sense as the Xiaomi Poco F1 is available in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options. In the single-core test, the device has scored 1776 points while in the multi-core test, the device has recorded a score of 6097 points. The scores are quite low compared to other SD855 fueled phones.

Recent benchmarking listings of Snapdragon 855-driven smartphones have scored more than 3,00 points in the single-core tests and around 10,000 in the multi-core tests. The Geekbench listing reveals that the phone will run Android Q OS out-of-the-box.

Last week, a new POCO smartphone was spotted Geekbench powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie. The phone is speculated to make its debut as Poco F1 Lite but there’s no official confirmation from the company yet.