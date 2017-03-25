Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition launching in India on April 4

Vivo launched the V5 Plus in India in January this year. Now, the company is all set to launch the limited edition of Vivo V5 Plus in India on April 4.

Vivo has started sending out press invites (pictured above) to the media for the launch event of Vivo V5 Plus scheduled on April 4 in India. As you can see, the invite shows a cricket batsmen and says “Vivo Celebrates 10 Years of IPL with V5 Plus Limited Edition“. Well, Vivo is the official sponsor for IPL (Indian Premier League) 2017 which starts from April 5, just a day after the launch of Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition.

As of now, there’s no information as to what this limited edition of V5 Plus will come with, however, we assume that the device will sport the IPL moniker at the back or might come with a new paint job while retaining the hardware found on the V5 Plus. The original V5 Plus has dual cameras on the front and that’s definitely going to be the case with the V5 Plus limited edition.

Vivo V5 Plus specifications:

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET

64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps

The Vivo V5 Plus is priced at ₹27,980 , but, the limited edition of the V5 Plus might be priced a bit higher than that. Also, if you are someone who likes taking a lot of selfies, you can check out our Vivo V5 Plus review.