As expected, Vivo has unveiled its new smartphone in China — Vivo X27. The company is continuing the trend of the pop-up front-facing camera with the X27 — the same mechanism that we saw on the last year’s Vivo NEX and the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes in two variants, which differs in terms of processor and memory configuration. One variant is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and packs 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage while the other variant is powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset and packs 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

It comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. In the camera department, there’s a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP Quad Bayer primary sensor along with a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP camera hidden in the pop-up mechanism.

The camera comes with a Night Mode that stacks 12-16 photos in order to reduce noise and offer a clear image in the dark environment. The front-facing camera’s pop-up mechanism is slower than V15 Pro as it takes around 0.68 seconds to extend.

Coming to the connectivity options, the device supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9 with Jovi smart assistant and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Vivo X27 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Vivo X27 Pricing and Availability