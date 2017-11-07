Chinese smartphone brand Vivo, which is known for launching smartphones targeted at selfie lovers, has launched yet another selfie-centric smartphone dubbed Vivo Y79. It has a design similar to the Vivo V7+ that was launched in India back in September.

The Vivo Y79 flaunts an all-metal body and sports a bezel-less design. It has a 5.99-inch display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18:9. This kind of aspect ratio makes the display tall and enables manufacturers to keep the overall footprint of the smartphone smaller even with a larger display.

The bezels on the Vivo Y79 are also smaller, as a result of which there’s no fingerprint scanner below the display. It’s been moved on to the back. Above the display, there’s a 24 MP selfie camera which is another highlight of the phone.

At the back, you have a 16 MP snapper which is accompanied by LED flash. Under the hood, the Vivo Y79 has Snapdragon 625 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. It boots up to Android 7.1 Nougat with FuntouchOS atop, and, has 64 GB of internal storage with the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The Vivo Y79 is available in three colors – Champagne Gold, Rose Gold and Matte Black – and ships with a 3225 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running. In a way, the Vivo Y79 is essentially the V7+, but with a better processor.

Vivo Y79 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Vivo Y79 Price and Availability