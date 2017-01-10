Vodafone launches 4G services in Haryana

Further expanding its high-speed data services, Vodafone has now launched its 4G services in Haryana.

Vodafone has announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Haryana starting with Yamunagar. The service, which in Haryana region is built on a strong fibre backhaul and is supported by its own new and superfast 3G services on a modern network of 2100 MHz, would allow customers to experience and enhanced mobile internet experience with faster uploads/downloads.

As an introductory offer, Vodafone is offering a complimentary upgrade to Vodafone 4G SIM for all its customers. Further, the operator is also offering double data benefits and unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone calls for customers purchasing data packs greater than 1 GB. It is also offering 3 months’ access to free TV, Movies & Videos on Vodafone Play.

Speaking about the launch, Mohit Narru Business Head, Vodafone Haryana, said, “Haryana is a strong leadership market for Vodafone India and as the leading telecom service provider, our over 5.8 million customers have a lot to look forward to.”