Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches launched in India, to be available from January 18

The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches which were unveiled last year in September have now been launched in India. Samsung has launched both the variants of the Gear S3 – the Gear S3 Classic and the Gear S3 Frontier.

samsung-gear-s3-classic

Samsung Gear S3 Classic

The Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier actually have similar specifications, the only difference between these smartwatches is that the Gear S3 Frontier comes with LTE connectivity and boasts a more rugged construction as compared to the Gear S3 Classic, making it suitable for harsh outdoor usage.

samsung-gear-s3-frontier

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

Also, while both the smartwatches are IP68 water and dust resistance certified, the Gear S3 Frontier offers military level durability as it is MIL-STD-810G certified. Besides this, you can also accept/reject calls or snooze an alarm without having to touch the screen.

With the Gear S3, we continue to build on our wearables heritage of offering diverse choices to enhance consumers’ unique lifestyles. With the new Gear S3, we expand our Gear collection and introduce not only a great smartwatch, but a great watch. With smart capabilities and sophisticated, elegant design, the Gear S3 marks a significant addition to our smartwatch portfolio.” said Mr. Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

SpecsGear S3 FrontierGear S3 Classic
Model:Bluetooth®, LTEBluetooth®
Display:1.3” Circular Super AMOLED
360 x 360, 278ppi
Full Color Always On Display
Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+		1.3” Circular Super AMOLED
360 x 360, 278ppi
Full Color Always On Display
Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+
CPU:1.0 GHz dual-core1.0 GHz dual-core
Operating System:Tizen Based Wearable Platform 2.3.2Tizen Based Wearable Platform 2.3.2
RAM:768 MB768 MB
Storage:4 GB4 GB
Dimensions and Size:46 x 49 x 12.9,
62g (without band)		46 x 49 x 12.9,
57g (without band)
Strap:22 mm22 mm
Connectivity:3G/LTE, Bluetooth® 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n,
NFC, MST, A-GPS/Glonass		Bluetooth® 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n,
NFC, MST, GPS/Glonass
Sensor:Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitor, Ambient lightAccelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitor, Ambient light
Other:IP68 water & dust resistance, Military Standard MIL-STD-810GIP68 water & dust resistance
Battery:380 mAh with Wireless Charging380 mAh with Wireless Charging

Talking about the price of the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier, both these smartwatches are priced at ₹28,500 and will go on sale from January 18 through Samsung’s sales channels.

