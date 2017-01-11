Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches launched in India, to be available from January 18

The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches which were unveiled last year in September have now been launched in India. Samsung has launched both the variants of the Gear S3 – the Gear S3 Classic and the Gear S3 Frontier.

The Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier actually have similar specifications, the only difference between these smartwatches is that the Gear S3 Frontier comes with LTE connectivity and boasts a more rugged construction as compared to the Gear S3 Classic, making it suitable for harsh outdoor usage.

Also, while both the smartwatches are IP68 water and dust resistance certified, the Gear S3 Frontier offers military level durability as it is MIL-STD-810G certified. Besides this, you can also accept/reject calls or snooze an alarm without having to touch the screen.

“With the Gear S3, we continue to build on our wearables heritage of offering diverse choices to enhance consumers’ unique lifestyles. With the new Gear S3, we expand our Gear collection and introduce not only a great smartwatch, but a great watch. With smart capabilities and sophisticated, elegant design, the Gear S3 marks a significant addition to our smartwatch portfolio.” said Mr. Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Specs Gear S3 Frontier Gear S3 Classic Model: Bluetooth®, LTE Bluetooth® Display: 1.3” Circular Super AMOLED

360 x 360, 278ppi

Full Color Always On Display

Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+ 1.3” Circular Super AMOLED

360 x 360, 278ppi

Full Color Always On Display

Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+ CPU: 1.0 GHz dual-core 1.0 GHz dual-core Operating System: Tizen Based Wearable Platform 2.3.2 Tizen Based Wearable Platform 2.3.2 RAM: 768 MB 768 MB Storage: 4 GB 4 GB Dimensions and Size: 46 x 49 x 12.9,

62g (without band) 46 x 49 x 12.9,

57g (without band) Strap: 22 mm 22 mm Connectivity: 3G/LTE, Bluetooth® 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n,

NFC, MST, A-GPS/Glonass Bluetooth® 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n,

NFC, MST, GPS/Glonass Sensor: Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitor, Ambient light Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitor, Ambient light Other: IP68 water & dust resistance, Military Standard MIL-STD-810G IP68 water & dust resistance Battery: 380 mAh with Wireless Charging 380 mAh with Wireless Charging

Talking about the price of the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier, both these smartwatches are priced at ₹28,500 and will go on sale from January 18 through Samsung’s sales channels.