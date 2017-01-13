Vodafone launches 4G services in Trichy

Further expanding its high-speed data services in Tamil Nadu, Vodafone has now launched its 4G services in Trichy.

Vodafone has announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Trichy. The service, which in Trichy region is built on a strong fibre backhaul and is supported by its own new and superfast 3G services on a modern network of 2100 MHz, would allow customers to experience and enhanced mobile internet experience with faster uploads/downloads.

As an introductory offer, Vodafone is offering a complimentary upgrade to Vodafone 4G SIM for all its customers. Further, the operator is also offering double data benefits and unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone calls for customers purchasing data packs greater than 1 GB. It is also offering 3 months’ access to free TV, Movies & Videos on Vodafone Play.

Speaking about the launch, S Murali, business head – Tamil Nadu, Vodafone, said, “Beginning today, our customers in Trichy and soon across Tamil Nadu will enjoy the 4G network experience. SuperNet will be available in 2,400 towns across 17 circles in the country by March 2017. These 17 circles where Vodafone will offer 4G services contribute over 90% of Vodafone India’s data revenues.”