Huawei announces P8 Lite (2017) with Kirin 655 SoC, 3 GB RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat

After launching the P8 Lite in 2015 and P9 Lite last year in April, Huawei has announced the P8 Lite (2017).

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 655 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The device comes with 5.2-inch Full-HD display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Keeping the lights on is a 3000 mAh battery along with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Speaking of the design language, even though the device belongs to the P Series, it looks similar to some Honor smartphones, which is Huawei’s sub-brand. While the P8 Lite (2017) is better than the P8 Lite and P9 Lite, we feel Huawei should have put more thoughts while naming this device because it can turn out to be confusing for anyone.

If one decides to judge the device by the name itself, that person would assume that the P8 Lite (2017) is better than the P8 Lite but not the P9 Lite. But, the fact is that the P8 Lite (2017) is actually better than the P8 Lite as well as the P9 Lite.

Adding more to the confusion with the naming, Huawei is said to be launching the P8 Lite (2017) as P9 Lite (2017) in Latin America. Not to forget that this Chinese company is also expected to launch P10 Lite in the coming weeks.

Huawei P8 Lite (2017) specifications:

CPU: Kirin 655 octa-core processor

Kirin 655 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 12 MP with flash

12 MP with flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM

Dual-Hybrid SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is priced at €239 (around $255/₹17,300) and will go on sale in Germany by the end of this month.

