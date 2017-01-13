Press render of Moto G5 Plus leaked

Earlier this week, we came across some hands-on images of the Moto G5 Plus. Now today, we are looking at the leaked press render of the Moto G5 Plus.

The design shown in the press render is in line with the images that we saw earlier this week. Those images were found on OLX Romania as a person was trying to sell the Moto G5 Plus which actually was a prototype. However, those images did show us the design of the G5 Plus.

The leaked press render too shows a fingerprint scanner at the front on the home button, and, the back of the device along with the Moto logo and the camera too look the same. Talking about the specifications, the Moto G5 Plus is expected to come with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat, 5.5-inch Full-HD display, 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, 32 GB of internal storage, and, a 3080 mAh battery.

The Moto G5 Plus is expected to launch in March, however, we expect to get a glimpse of it during MWC 2017 which will start from February 27. Till then, we are pretty sure more details will surface online.

