Nokia 8 expected to come with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 24 MP camera

Nokia unveiled the 6 earlier this week and is expected to make more such announcements on February 26, a day before MWC starts. While Nokia is expected to launch at least 6 more handsets this year, specifications of Nokia 8 have now surfaced online.

The specifications of Nokia 8 were shared by a YouTuber who filmed the 8 at the recently concluded CES. The device is codenamed Supreme, however, it will be launched in the market as Nokia 8. We expect the Nokia 8 to be unveiled on February 26.

There will be two variants of the Nokia 8, the flagship will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 SoC which will be laced with 6 GB RAM, however, the other variant will come with Snapdragon 821 SoC under the hood which will be backed by 4 GB RAM.

The device sports a 24 MP camera at the back and we assume that Nokia will make use of Carl Zeiss optics like it used to do with its smartphones years back. The camera comes with both OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) as well as EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). For selfie lovers, the Nokia 8 will come with a 12 MP camera on the front.

The Nokia 8 might also come with a Heart Rate Monitor, however, we are not sure about it. Talking about the build, Nokia seems to have gone with a uni-body metal construction and neither do we see any physical home button nor do we see a fingerprint scanner on the device. However, given the fact the device filmed was a prototype, the final product might just come with a fingerprint scanner.

Expected Nokia 8 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 821 SoC, Snapdragon 835 SoC

RAM: 4 GB (Snapdragon 821), 6 GB (Snapdragon 835)

GPU: Adreno 530 (Snapdragon 821), Adreno 540 (Snapdragon 835)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat expected

Display: 5.7-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Rear Camera: 24 MP with dual-tone LED flash, OIS and EIS

Front Camera: 12 MP

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Other: Dual Front-Facing Speakers, LED Notification Light

Battery: Not known yet

We have linked two videos below. Be sure to check them out.

The video above gives us a look at the Nokia 8, whereas, the one below is a camera comparison between the Snapdragon 821 and 835 powered Nokia 8.

