Vodafone offering unlimited voice calls to postpaid customers with 4G data

Vodafone has today announced new plans for its postpaid customers under which it will be offering unlimited local and STD calls along with 4G data.

These plans, which are for Vodafone RED postpaid customers, start at ₹499. For ₹499, customers will get unlimited local + STD calls along with 1 GB of non-4G data and 3 GB of 4G data. Besides this, customers will also get 100 local + national SMS and free incoming on national roaming.

While the plans priced at ₹499, ₹699 and ₹999 offer free incoming on national roaming, the plans priced at ₹1299, ₹1699 and ₹1999 also offer unlimited outgoing on national roaming. These plans, however, are not currently available in MPCG, AP&T, Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. And, after you have consumed all the data, you will be charged 50p/MB for further usage.

“Postpaid customers have higher usage of data and roaming. With the new Vodafone RED, there will be no more need to hold back. Our postpaid customers can enjoy a seamless all-in-one plan that addresses their data, roaming and calling needs comprehensively. The built-in high quotas of data, unlimited local plus STD calling and free national roaming, coupled with value added benefits like priority access and a virtual relationship manager, make the Vodafone RED experience truly worry-free and delightful.” said Mr. Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India.