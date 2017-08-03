Vodafone Play app will now live stream 12 Discovery channels along with DSPORT

Vodafone India today announced it was partnering with Discovery Communications to offer new content on its “Play” app. Vodafone Play is a free infotainment app that offers music, videos, movies and live TV across a variety of genres. Hence, the partnership will bring a bouquet of 12 Discovery channels to the platform.

Consequently, the new channels under the partnership will range from science, animals to astronomy and much more. To be more exact, Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery (ID), Animal Planet HD World, TLC HD World, Discovery Tamil and a sports channel DSPORT will all come under the deal. Further, the content will be open to all users including the Velvet Rope Generation.

Vijay Rajput, Sr. Vice President, Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution, Discovery Communications India, said, “As the media ecosystem continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering more content, across more screens, to more people. We are happy that Vodafone Play subscribers will now have access to Discovery’s rich storytelling at their fingertips.”

Download Link: Vodafone Play for Android l Vodafone Play for iOS