Paytm users can now send money directly from the contacts app

By Abdul Qayyum
Apart from eyeing the instant messaging segment, Paytm wants to make mobile payments as easy as one touch. That’s why the rapidly growing Noida-based startup has introduced a new fast payment feature. With it, Paytm users will be able to send money from their contacts app.

The company took to its Twitter account to announce the feature. The procedure itself is pretty straight forward. Just open your contact list, select the contact you wish to send the money to. You’ll see a ‘Send Money’ option under that contact. Just hit it and enter the amount. And it should be done. We would assume the receiver would also need to be on Paytm to get the money.

A similar option is available to MobiKwik users before this. So, this isn’t a breakthrough feature. But it helps the big user base of Paytm. Latest news surrounding the app also indicates that Paytm will soon be introducing a messaging feature. Users would be able to send text, images videos through the app freely. While WhatsApp is going the opposite way by integrating UPI payments as a native function in its app.

Download Link: Paytm for Android

1 Comment on "Paytm users can now send money directly from the contacts app"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

that’s cool feature!!

3 hours 12 minutes ago
