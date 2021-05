11+ keyboard shortcuts for WhatsApp Desktop App and WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp has launched a desktop app and a web version, allowing users to access the messaging platform using their computers or laptops. For several quick actions such as mark as unread, mute chat, delete chat, new chat, pin/unpin, etc., laptop or PC users can take advantage of shortcuts.

The company has now listed different keyboard shortcuts for Mac as well as Windows users. Here is a list for both the platforms — WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop application.

Shortcuts for WhatsApp Desktop App

Action Shortcut for Mac Shortcut for Windows Mark as Unread CMD + CTRL + U CTRL + SHIFT + U Archive Chat CMD + E CTRL + E Pin/ Unpin CMD + SHIFT + P CTRL + SHIFT + P Search in Chat CMD + SHIFT + F CTRL + SHIFT + F New Group CMD + CTRL + N CTRL + SHIFT + N Settings CMD + , CTRL + , Mute Chat CMD + SHIFT + M CTRL + SHIFT + M Delete Chat CMD + SHIFT + D CTRL + SHIFT + D Search in Chat List CMD + F CTRL + F New Chat CMD + N CTRL + N Open Profile CMD + P CTRL + P Return Space SHIFT + ENTER SHIFT + ENTER

Shortcuts for WhatsApp Web