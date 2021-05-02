Xiaomi recently launched three new smartphones under their Mi 11 series in India and all three of them offer impressive specs. Firstly we have the Mi 11X which acts as the flagship starter and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, then we have the top of the line Mi 11 Ultra that comes with killer flagship specs and features a stunning 6.81-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 48 MP telephoto camera. However, these killer Mi 11 Ultra specifications come at a price as the device is priced at Rs.69,990. That said, the company has also launched the Mi 11X which features the same powerful chipset as the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi 11X sits in the middle of the above smartphones as it comes with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset which is further coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device also features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. While these specs look good on paper, it becomes important to know how the device performs in real life. Hence, take a look at our Mi 11X Pro review to know more about it.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, MEMC, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nit (HBM) / 900nit (Typ) brightness, 5,000,000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Design, Display and Build

Xiaomi loves experimenting with their smartphone designs as every time the company drops a new smartphone it mostly comes with a unique look. The same is the case with Mi 11X as it features a beautiful 3D Slim Glass Back and comes in three colors: Cosmic Black, Lunar White, and Celestial Silver which looks the best among all of them as it gives a gradient type effect. The device is only 7.8mm thick and weighs 196 grams, making it feel premium when you hold it in your hands.

The glass back attracts fingerprint easily so using the device without a case would require you to clean the back panel several times a day. It comes with a huge rounded rectangular-shaped camera module on the back which bulges out and makes the smartphone wobble when you keep it on a flat surface. In addition to this, you also get the Xiaomi branding at the bottom with a 5G logo next to it.

The material used on the sides is Plastic and the button placement is similar to the previous generation Xiaomi smartphones that we’ve seen. The Power Button placed on the right doubles up as a fingerprint scanner and works well without any problems. On the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port, a SIM Tray, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grill. The device comes with a stereo speaker setup so you get speakers on the top of the smartphone too. The sound output is really good on this one which makes it a great device for gaming and media streaming.

Moving on to the display, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It’s a 120Hz Display with a Touch sampling rate: up to 360Hz and thanks to that everyday tasks and gaming feel extremely smooth on the device. The device also comes with features like AI HDR enhancement, Super-resolution, and MEMC that help you to make your videos even better.

The colors on the display are punchy and you get deep blacks just like you expect from an AMOLED Panel. When it comes to brightness levels the device features 900nits (HBM typ), 1300nits of peak brightness. We had no problems while using the device in direct sunlight and everything on the smartphone including the text was easily readable. Widevine L1 certification is present on the device which means that you can enjoy content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more at the highest quality. Overall when it comes to the display, the Xiaomi Mi11X Pro surely wouldn’t disappoint you.

User Interface and Software

The Xiaomi Mi 11x Pro runs on the latest MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and as a result, the device comes with a lot of additional features that are found in MIUI. While MIUI is popular for its ads turning off notifications for the “Get Apps” app on the device and playing around with some Settings allows users to disable most of the Ads which are seen on the device.

The device comes with several important features like Dual Apps, Second Space, App Lock, Floating Window, and Game Turbo. Since these features are already available on the device users won’t have to install paid third-party apps to get tasks done. In addition to this, the device also comes with support for Always-on display which can be customized with a quote, different watch styles, and much more.

Apps like Mi Browser, Mi Message, and Mi Dialer are removed from the device and now you get Google Messages and Phone app instead of that. The browser is also replaced by Google Chrome and this helps to remove some of the Ads that users were getting with Mi Browser. Users also have the option to enable App Drawer and Control Center on the device to get a modern look.

The preinstalled apps include some games, Mi Apps, Amazon, Linked In, and more. Most of the pre-installed apps can be uninstalled with few clicks and the rest can be disabled from the Settings menu. It’s nice to see that Xiaomi has removed most of the bloatware from the device. You can have a look at the MIUI 12 below.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Xiaomi usually chooses the best-in-class chip for their smartphones and they have done the same with Mi 11X Pro too. The smartphone is powered by the 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC which is further coupled with the powerful Adreno 660 GPU, 8 GB LPPDDR5 RAM, and 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 Storage that helps to make your operations even faster. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is the fastest chip in the world right now and even the Mi 11 Ultra is using the same.

The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage variant for the device is priced at Rs.39,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant goes for sale at Rs.41,999. When it comes to the performance part, Mi 11X Pro easily beats the OnePlus 9R as it brings in a better chipset and gets a higher score on every benchmarking app out there.

We tried playing Call of Duty and a few other games on this one and the device handles everything with ease at the highest possible settings. While there were no frame drops while gaming the device tends to get a little warm when you play for more than an hour on the max settings.

Talking about the Benchmarks, the device gets a score of whopping 690838 on the AnTuTu Benchmark. We also tried running Geekbench 5 on the device but there seems to be an issue with that app on our unit because every time the benchmarking test was about to complete the App automatically kept crashing. We faced the same issue even after multiple attempts so eventually we had to move on.

However, PCMark and Androbench were working fine and the device outperformed mostly every device out there on the benchmarking scores. You can have a look at the detailed benchmark scores below.

Cameras

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro comes with a triple camera setup at the back which consists of a 108 MP rear camera with 1/1.52″ Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and LED flash. An 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP tele-macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 20 MP with 0.8μm pixel size and f/2.4 aperture which takes care of your selfies and video calls.

The Camera App on the Mi 11X Pro comes with a ton of camera features that makes your Photography experience better. These features include – Night Mode, Panorama Mode, Documents Mode, Dual Video Mode, Movie Effects, Long Exposure, AI Watermark Mode, and more. The camera app also gives you full control over your camera settings when you switch to Pro Mode.

Talking about the video capabilities, the Mi 11X Pro allows its users to shoot videos up to 8K with 30 FPS, and right now there are very few smartphones in the market that can do that. If 30 FPS isn’t the deal for you then you can also shoot your videos in 1080p or 4K with a frame rate set to 60 FPS.

Video mode also comes with the Audio Zoom and Track Moving Object feature which can be great for people who vlog or make YouTube videos. Take a look at the images below that were shot using the Cameras on Mi 11X Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Camera Samples

Battery

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro packs a 4520mAh battery that comes with support for 33 W Fast Charging. The 33 W charger comes bundled in the box which means that users don’t have to spend extra money for buying an additional one. While a 4520 mAh battery is good for a Flagship at this price range we would have loved to see faster charging speeds because the OnePlus 9R and few other smartphones offer up to 65 Watt fast charging.

The smartphone easily goes from 0 to 100 in an hour. While we were reviewing it by running benchmarks, trying heavy games, using the camera, and doing much more stuff the Mi 11X Pro easily got through the day without needing a second charge which means that heavy users won’t face any problems. Overall when it comes to battery life, the Mi 11X Pro surely won’t disappoint you.

Verdict

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is surely one of the best smartphones that you can get under Rs.40,000 right now. It checks every department and gives you everything that you expect from a flagship. From the world’s fastest chipset to a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED Display the device has everything. Overall, the smartphone is great and gives a tough competition to the smartphones in this price range.