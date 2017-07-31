Android AppsiOS Apps

WhatsApp to introduce a new app with verified profiles for businesses soon

By Abdul Qayyum
1

WhatsApp has been building a platform for businesses to make customer interaction easy since some months. This does not, however, mean that WhatsApp will suffer the same fate as Messenger did. So, it will be an opt-in service. And you won’t see ads. Only if a user decides, will a business be able to approach him/her. Surprisingly, this development is first to be tested on the withering Windows Phone platform as detected by WABetaInfo.

whatsapp business images
Image Credits: WABetaInfo

Consequently, businesses will have to use a new app called “Small and Medium Business” to avail all the new features that WhatsApp will introduce for them. While users won’t need any new app to converse with them. The app will be available both for Android and iOS.

Image Credits: WABetaInfo

As new businesses install the new app they will have to first verify themselves with a right “✅” tick mark emoji colored green. This will mean the business is verified. The tick mark will be exclusive to companies. And individual users won’t be able to use them in their profile. When a company chooses a name, it won’t be replaceable. Although, they will be allowed to modify the profile photo. Further, Companies will have to specify their email address and website. They will have full control as to the detailed stats of their account for example, who have read their messages and so on. WhatsApp will also take care of language issues through an inbuilt translation feature.

India will play a vital role in the starting phases of the app, said a WhatsApp rep, Matt Steinfeld.

Source

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "WhatsApp to introduce a new app with verified profiles for businesses soon"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

verification in whats app, that’s cool, it will stop a lot of spamming!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 2 minutes ago
wpDiscuz