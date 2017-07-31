After unveiling the Canvas 1 smartphone in India two weeks ago, Indian smartphone manufacturer Micromax has launched yet another smartphone in the country today. Micromax has launched a selfie-centric smartphone today in India called Micromax Selfie 2.

The Micromax Selfie 2 is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor which is paired with 3 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T720 GPU. The Selfie 2 flaunts a metallic body and sports a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass atop.

The Micromax Selfie 2 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, which apart from unlocking your smartphone, can also be used to take pictures by tapping on it. Speaking of pictures, the Micromax Selfie 2 is adorned by a 13 MP camera at the back, and, an 8 MP camera on the front. The front camera can take wide-angle shots and also supports real-time bokeh effect and beauty mode. You also get flash on the front so that you can take brighter selfies in low-light conditions.

Micromax Selfie 2 specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP Sony IM135 with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, Blur Glass IR Filter and LED flash

13 MP Sony IM135 with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, Blur Glass IR Filter and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 84-degree wide-angle lens, real-time bokeh, face beauty mode and LED flash

8 MP with 84-degree wide-angle lens, real-time bokeh, face beauty mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

Micromax Selfie 2 Price and Availability: