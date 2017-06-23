WhatsApp might soon let you share any type of file

Back in March last year, WhatsApp rolled out file sharing feature for Android users, and, the feature was limited to sharing of certain file types like PDF, Word, Excel and Slides. Well, it looks like WhatsApp will soon let you share any type of file, and, it has already started rolling out this functionality to some users.

Some users of WhatsApp are able to share any type of file they want and not just some document. However, even though these users are able to share any type of file on WhatsApp, there’s still some restrictions in the form of file size, because of course, WhatsApp wouldn’t want server downtime because its users started sharing Captain America in 4K with each other.

Also, speaking of the file size, Android users are reportedly able to share any type of file having a maximum size of 100 MB, however, for iOS users, that limit is 128 MB. Besides, users are also able to share any type of file through WhatsApp Web/Desktop, provided it’s size is less than or equal to 64 MB. Oh, and not to forget the Windows Phone users as well who can share a file which is up to 104 MB in size.

Moreover, some users are also able to share apk files. For now, you will only be able to see this feature if WhatsApp flips a switch on their server for you as they are still testing this feature. Having said that, if all goes well, WhatsApp will soon start rolling it out to all the users.

By the way, do you use WhatsApp to share files? Or do you only use it to share photos and videos?

