Windows 10 KB5001330 update causes several performance and system issues

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for the Windows 10 operating system — KB5001330 but the users are encountering some serious problems related to installation, performance, temporary user profile bugs, and system crashes.

The company had recently released the new April 2021 cumulative updates for the operating system. For version 20H2/2004, Microsoft released the KB5001330 update which is a mandatory security update aimed at fixing vulnerabilities and issues caused by the previous update.

Multiple users are now reporting issues with the new update as well that were supposed to fix the issues of the earlier version. A lot of users are complaining that the update is giving 0x800f081f, 0x800f0984, or 0x800f0922 error messages.

There’s also a rear case of the system creating a new user profile when the operating system loads up after applying the cumulative update. When this happens, user files and custom settings could disappear.

Some users are also reporting that video games are suffering from various issues, including graphical stuttering, significant drops in frame rates, and crashing. The update turned out to be the culprit as users found that rolling back the update restored their systems back to a usable state.

If you’re running into any of the problems caused by the new Windows 10 KB5001330 update, follow the below instructions to uninstall the patch and restore your device.

Open up the Settings app on your computer. In Settings, click on the ‘Update & Security.’ Now, click on the ‘Windows Update’ option. Click ‘View update history.’ Now, click ‘Uninstall updates’ then select KB5001330 to uninstall it. After that, reboot your computer.

So far, Microsoft has not made an official comment on the issue, but the errors being encountered are easily fixed by rolling back the update.

