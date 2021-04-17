Using split-screen mode on your Mac can be as easy as you use it on your smartphone. Many apps on your Mac support Split View mode, where you can work in two apps side by side at the same time. Here, we will show you how you can use the apps on your Mac in Split View mode, take a look.

How to use Split View mode on Mac

The first thing you need is to open apps that you want to work with simultaneously. Move the mouse cursor to the Green button in the top-left corner of the window which is used for full screen or window screen mode.

Now click and hold the Green button to instantly split the app on the screen and choose the area where you want to put the app for use. You can also choose Tile Window to Left of Screen or Tile Window to Right of Screen from the menu that appears from the Green button.

On the other side of the screen, click the second app you want to work with. Here you will see apps that are opened in the front or running on your Mac computer. This way you will be able to use two apps simultaneously in the Split View mode.

In Split View, do any of the following:

Make one side bigger: Move the pointer over the separator bar located in the middle, then drag it left or right. To return to the original sizes, double-click the separator bar.

Change sides: Use a window’s toolbar to drag the window to the other side. If you don’t see a toolbar, click the window, then move the pointer to the top of the screen.

Show or hide the menu bar: Move the pointer to or away from the top of the screen.

Show or hide the Dock: Move the pointer to or away from the Dock’s location.

To go back to the full screen or stop using an app in Split View mode, click its window, show the menu bar, move the pointer to the green button in the top-left corner of the window, then click to exit or use the Exit Full Screen from the menu that appears.

If you are using an app full screen, you can quickly choose another app to work with under Split View mode. Press Control-Up Arrow (or swipe up with three or four fingers) to enter Mission Control, drag a window from Mission Control onto the thumbnail of the full-screen app in the Spaces bar, then click the Split View thumbnail. You can also drag an app thumbnail onto another in the Spaces bar.

To use apps in Split View on other displays, make sure the Displays have separate Spaces checkbox is selected in Mission Control preferences.

