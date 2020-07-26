Windows 10 refreshed Start Menu could soon be available for everyone

Microsoft recently introduced a newly redesigned Start menu for Windows 10. The company had hinted about the refreshed design earlier this year, which de-emphasizes the Live Tiles feature.

The Redmond-giant has already rolled out the newer design to the Windows 10 testers. It was expected to be available for everyone as a part of the major Spring 2021 update or Windows 10 21H1. However, the update is now expected to be available earlier than previously expected.

As per the reports, Microsoft could start rolling out the new Start menu update to all the Windows 10 users this fall, i.e. somewhere around October or November. The updated Start menu is also available in Windows 10, Build 19042.421 in Beta channel.

The company has said that the refreshed Start menu comes with a more streamlined design that removes the solid color backplates behind the logos in the apps list and applies a uniform and partially transparent background to the tiles.

It’s noteworthy that there are no major changes and the refreshed design comes with subtle changes, but it makes the design less chaotic. There are some updated icons as well as support for theme-based background color.

Along with this updated Start menu, Microsoft is also expected to release updated Edge browser-related features. After the update, all the tabs open in Edge will be displayed in the Alt-tab windows screen. However, users will be able to disable that feature if the screen seems cluttered with several tabs appearing as new windows.

Via