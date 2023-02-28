After launching the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G in the global markets, Xiaomi India has announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G in India and it’s co-engineered with Leica for the first time. The highlights include a 3D Bio-ceramic design, Quad HD+ E6 AMOLED LTPO curved display, 50 MP IMX989 camera with Lecia optics, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G is a flagship smartphone from Xiaomi co-engineered with Leica and sports a 50 MP Sony IMX989 Hyper OIS camera along with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G equips a 3D curved Bio-ceramic design on the back with aluminum frames and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front side. The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G comes in two color variants – Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G has a 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO curved display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a resolution of Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels, 522 ppi pixel density) and an AdaptiveSync Pro refresh rate of 1 Hz – 120 Hz. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,920 Hz PWM Dimming, 1,900 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 100% P3 Color Gamut.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G equips a triple-camera Lecia system on the rear side (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) with the primary camera being a 50 MP f/1.9 23mm utilizing a Sony IMX989 sensor sized 1.0 inch with dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, and Hyper OIS. The secondary camera is a 50 MP f/2.2 75mm telephoto lens utilizing a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with 3.2x optical zoom and 10 cm – ∞ infinity focus. The third camera is a 50 MP f/2.2 14mm ultra-wide 115° FOV camera. The front side has a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The camera can record up to 8K and 10-Bit HDR10+ Dolby Vision videos

Moving to its hardware specifications, the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G packs the new powerful Qualcomm flagship chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 3.2 GHz clock speed. Furthermore, the phone has an Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming, an X70 5G Modem-RF System, and 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra ISP.

The SoC is manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The phone comes in a single variant i.e. 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage with no microSD card support. The RAM is an LPDDR5X type and the storage is a UFS 4.0 type.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G offers a 4,820 mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge fast charging that fully charges the phone up to 100% in 19 minutes. The smartphone supports Wi-Fi 7, a 5G network with dual SIMs & dual standby with VoLTE, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone runs on the new MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company says that the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G will receive 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android security updates.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “Smartphone cameras have changed the way we create, express, and connect. Through our partnership with Leica, we have jointly created ground-breaking camera capabilities to set a new standard of smartphone photography with our latest flagship. Combining Leica’s rich legacy of optics, image processing, and image quality, and Xiaomi’s in-depth understanding of smartphone technology, Xiaomi 13 Pro “co-engineered with Leica” is powered by our best mobile performance yet.

With innovation being at the core of our company, we have consistently exhibited our expertise and competence in future-oriented technologies and Xiaomi 13 Pro, is a testament to this core belief.”

Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO curved display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Quad HD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels, 522 ppi pixel density), 1 Hz – 120 Hz AdaptiveSync Pro refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,920 Hz PWM Dimming, 1,900 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100% P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front), 3D Bio-ceramic Back Design (ceramic back), aluminum frame, 8.38mm thickness, 229 grams in weight

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G starts at ₹79,999 for its lone variant 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and will be available from 10th March 2023 on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and Mi Retail Partners. The early access sale starts on 6th March and will be available on mi.com, selected Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio. The first 1,000 fans who buy the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G in the sale will stand a chance to win Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G Merchandise Box.

The launch offers include ₹10,000 instant discount using ICICI bank cards and EMI, up to ₹12,000 additional exchange bonus for Xiaomi/Redmi phones, and ₹8,000 for non-Xiaomi/Redmi devices on top of standard exchange value.

