Xiaomi may unveil the Mi 6 on April 18

We recently saw a leak suggesting quite a few interesting features of the upcoming Mi 6 including iris recognition. Now another leak has thrown some light on the probable launch date.

According to sources based out of China, Xiaomi is expected to unveil the flagship Mi 6 on April 18. The report further confirms that the company would indeed skip the 3.5 mm audio jack and would instead introduce USB Type-C port and wireless charging support. Also confirmed is the presence of iris recognition for biometric verification.

While there has been quite some uncertainty on the launch date of the Mi 6, with reports indicating April 11, April 16 and now April 18, the Xiaomi CEO has now officially confirmed that the flagship offering would be unveiled in April. As such we expect the announcement on one of these dates. We should have more details in the next few days.

