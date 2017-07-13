Xiaomi Mi 5c gets Android 7.1.1 with MIUI 8.5.3.0 update

The Xiaomi Mi 5c which was released in March 2017 is getting a stable Android 7.1.1 update. The update weighing 1 GB is live now and should hit your device soon via OTA. The new version also comes with MIUI 8.5.3.0. One month after its launch with Android 6.0 on board, the Mi 5c with MIUI developer ROM got the Android 7.1 update. This update is for the stable ROM.

With respect to features of the new version, we know just a few of them. Auto starting apps have been reduced by default, the auto brightness bug has been fixed as well as some visual changes to the calculator and the clock app.

If you aren’t the one to wait for OTA updates, we have a link to the MIUI Forum for you.

Xiaomi went even so further as to say that the Mi 5C will be in line for Android O whenever it hits. But the company stopped short of providing a timeline.

The Mi 5c was the first handset to come with Xiaomi’s home-baked Surge S1 processor. It is still a respectable mid-ranger with decent specs and good pricing.

Download Link: MIUI8 Stable ROM V8.5.3.0.