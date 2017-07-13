Aircel launches plan with unlimited calling, 84 GB 3G data for UP (East)

One of the minor players in the telecom sector, Aircel has stepped up its game by announcing a new First Recharge Coupon (FRC) for the UP (East) area in India. The First Recharge Coupon promises 1 GB 3G data every day and unlimited calling for 84 days. That makes it 84 GB of data. The plan is valid for 84 days and costs Rs. 348. While the plan is lucrative, it offers 3G speeds instead of 4G. The telco also plans to enroll users of 2G 3G or 4G phones under this offer without restriction.

The Aircel offer comes after both Airtel and Reliance Jio launched some new plans this month. More worthy of mention is the Reliance Jio offer, that rolled just days earlier. It almost seems a continuation of the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer that ended before it.

The tariff war started by Reliance Jio is seeing no sign of ending, instead, it continues to bring more and more benefits for Indian customers.