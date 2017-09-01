Xiaomi Mi A1 specs surface online, Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4 GB RAM in tow

Around half an hour ago, we told you that Xiaomi is going to announce an entirely new phone series at its September 5 event in India. We also told you that the company might announce its first Android One smartphone which is allegedly called Xiaomi Mi A1 at the event. Well, just ahead of its expected launch, the Mi A1 has popped up on a benchmarking website revealing its key specifications.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 has surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench. It has been listed on the website with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM and Android 7.1.2 Nougat. It also scored 852 and 3837 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

Apart from these details, there wasn’t any other information revealed on the Geekbench listing. However, this Xiaomi Mi A1 is allegedly the company’s Android One smartphone which is based on Mi 5X, hence, other specifications should include a 5.5-inch FHD display, 12 MP dual rear cameras, 5 MP front camera, 64 GB internal storage, fingerprint scanner and 3080 mAh battery.

Also, as the Mi A1 is said to be an Android One smartphone, it would come with clean, stock Android instead of Xiaomi’s custom MIUI skin.

At this moment, there isn’t much information available about the Mi A1, however, we are pretty sure that Xiaomi will keep revealing more details of the Mi A1 through teasers on social media if this is indeed the smartphone that’s going to be announced on September 5.

Whatever it turns out to be, we will know all about it on September 5. By the way, would you like to see a Xiaomi smartphone running stock Android ?

