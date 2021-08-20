Xiaomi’s Mi Band 6 fitness tracker to launch in India on 26th August

Xiaomi has one of the best-selling fitness trackers globally in the form of Mi Band and the Chinese company had launched the Mi Band 6 a few months ago in its home market. Now, the sixth-generation fitness tracker is all set to launch in India.

The company has confirmed that the Mi Band 6 will go official in the Indian market on 26th August at its Smart Living event. It will be offered in four color options — when it launches in India.

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness. It supports 30 sports modes and can auto-detect six activities including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling.

It also comes with support for 24/7 blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and heart-rate monitoring, along with sleep tracking and other features. The device is powered by a 125mAh battery that is claimed by the company to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days.

At the same event on 26th August, the Chinese company is expected to launch a few more products as well, including a new Mi Notebook which is likely to be a rebranded version of the RedmiBook Pro 15 that was launched in China earlier this year. This model comes in two variants, one with Intel chipsets and another with AMD processors.

The company has also confirmed to launch Mi TV 5X at the same event as a successor to the popular Mi TV 4X series which currently includes 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models in the Indian market.

Source 1, Source 2