Xiaomi Mi CC9 camera specifications revealed by the company

Xiaomi recently announced its all-new Mi CC series of smartphones in partnership with Meitu. The company has also revealed that the selfie-focused smartphone series will get launched on 2nd July in its home country.

Now, the company has revealed the camera specifications of the Mi CC9 smartphone. Through teaser posters, Xiaomi confirmed that the phone will come with a 48 MP primary camera sensor on the back panel and a 32 MP front-facing snapper.

The post shared by the company says that the camera will “restore the natural skin texture” and will “record the beauty of each moment”. Xiaomi has also shared camera samples taken using the upcoming device.

The details revealed by the company are in line with the previous leaks, which further reaffirms that the Mi CC smartphones launching on 2nd July will come with the triple rear camera setup. The Mi CC lineup will come with impressive photography capabilities since they will be powered by imaging algorithms from “Xiaomi X Meitu AI Aesthetics Lab.” Hence, the upcoming CC9 and CC9e phones may feature more beauty filters and AI features for optimized photography experience.

Leaks reveal that the Mi CC9e will come with a 6.39-inch display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor. Running on Android 9 Pie and a custom user interface, the phone will be fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery.

As for the pricing, rumors indicate that the pricing of the Mi CC9 smartphone could start at 2,599 Yuan, which is roughly Rs. 26,200 while the pricing of Mi CC9e could start at 1,599 Yuan, about Rs. 16,100.

