Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India for Rs 34,999

A couple of months ago, Xiaomi officially launched its laptop lineup in the Indian market, years after debuting in this category in its home market. Today, the company has launched a new laptop in India — Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition.

It is a cheaper variant of the Mi Notebook 14 but comes with a unibody metal chassis with an anodized sandblasted coating that resists corrosion and abrasion.

It comes with a 14-inch Full HD display that offers an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio and has 5.75mm bezels surrounding the screen. Under the hood, it is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor.

As for the memory configuration, it comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD. The company has added that has a keyboard with scissor-switch keys that offer 1.3mm key travel but lacks backlit support.

There’s support for the Mi Blaze feature that allows users to unlock the laptop with Mi Band. Additionally, it also comes with the Mi Smart Share feature that enables users to transfer files easily between Android phones and the laptop.

It runs the Windows 10 operating system and is powered by a 46W battery and the company promises 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a 65W charger and with fast charging, the device can get charged from 0 to 50 percent in about 35 minutes.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition is available at an introductory price of Rs 34,999 from November 5th to 11th on Amazon.in and Mi.com.