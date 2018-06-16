Xiaomi-MIUI-10-Global-Beta-ROM-now-available-to-compatible-devices

After the announcement of the new MIUI 10 Global ROM alongside the launch of the Redmi Y2, Xiaomi has finally made MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM available for compatible devices which includes a handful of phones launched recently.

The announcement was made on a thread on the official MIUI forums with the changelog and a ROM version 8.6.14. The thread further reports that the Xiaomi Mi 6 was also a part of the list of compatible devices, however, the update rollout for the same was suspended.

This list of compatible devices includes the following:

The beta update includes an updated Mi Browser with an optimized start page, PWA (Progressive Web App) support, and better search functionality. There’s also an addition to the App Vault that includes a World Cup card. Further, the update fixes Greek language localization.

To be eligible for the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM, make sure you have a compatible device running the latest MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM and registered for the Global Beta ROM.

Here’s how you can get the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM, head to the Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

If you are looking for a manual update, you will need to wait until the Xiaomi officially provides the beta ROM links for the download.

Source