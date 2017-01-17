Xiaomi Mix EVO surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4 GB RAM

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix bezel-less smartphone last year in October. Now, it seems the Chinese company is working on yet another similar smartphone which is named Mix EVO.

The Xiaomi Mix EVO has popped up on benchmarking website Geekbench while revealing some of its specifications. The Mix EVO has scored 1918 points in single-core test and 5689 points in multi-core test of Geekbench.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Mix EVO is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 SoC which is backed by 4 GB RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. The device is running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. As is with the Geekbench listings, not much information is available. However, if Xiaomi is really working on such a device, then we expect to see the Mix EVO making an appearance on AnTuTU and GFXBench soon which would reveal more details.

It’s also possible that Xiaomi might reveal this device under a different name, you never know. We would come across more such details if Xiaomi is really working on this smartphone. The company might also unveil it during the MWC which starts next month.

