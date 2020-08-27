Xiaomi Redmi 9 powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and 4 GB RAM goes official in India
As expected, Xiaomi has today launched its new smartphone in India — Redmi 9. This is yet another addition to the lineup which already includes Redmi 9 Prime — a rebranded global model of Redmi 9 in India.
The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display which offers 1600 × 720 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
It also features Hyper Engine Game technology. The phone is packed with 4 GB of RAM and offers two options in terms of storage — 64 GB and 128 GB. It also supports storage expansion up to 512 GB.
In the camera department, it features a dual-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The device runs the Android 10 operating system with the latest MIUI 12 custom user interface out-of-the-box. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that can offer up to two days of usage on a single charge.
The Redmi 9 is priced at ₹8,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model while the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant costs ₹9,999. The device will go on sale from 31st August via Mi.com and Amazon.
Redmi 9 Specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G35
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
- RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4x
- Storage: 64/128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port
- Colors: Sporty Orange, Sky Blue, and Carbon Black
- Battery: 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹8,999
- 4 GB + 128 GB: ₹9,999
- Availability: From 31st August via Amazon and Mi.com