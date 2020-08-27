Xiaomi Redmi 9 powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and 4 GB RAM goes official in India

As expected, Xiaomi has today launched its new smartphone in India — Redmi 9. This is yet another addition to the lineup which already includes Redmi 9 Prime — a rebranded global model of Redmi 9 in India.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display which offers 1600 × 720 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

It also features Hyper Engine Game technology. The phone is packed with 4 GB of RAM and offers two options in terms of storage — 64 GB and 128 GB. It also supports storage expansion up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, it features a dual-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device runs the Android 10 operating system with the latest MIUI 12 custom user interface out-of-the-box. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that can offer up to two days of usage on a single charge.

The Redmi 9 is priced at ₹8,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model while the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant costs ₹9,999. The device will go on sale from 31st August via Mi.com and Amazon.

Redmi 9 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio

CPU: MediaTek Helio G35

GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320

RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4x

Storage: 64/128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB

OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12

Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture

Others: Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port

Colors: Sporty Orange, Sky Blue, and Carbon Black

Battery: 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India