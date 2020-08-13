Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Review

Xiaomi’s budget smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime has been launched in India at Rs 9,999. The key highlights include 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC, quad cameras, and a 5,020 mAh battery. Here’s what you need to know about in our Redmi 9 Prime review.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display (2340 × 1080 pixels)

6.53-inch Full HD+ display (2340 × 1080 pixels) Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

MIUI 11 based on Android 10 Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3 (front), Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 (front), Splash resistant (P2i coating) CPU: MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC

MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB, expandable via dedicated microSD slot

64 GB OR 128 GB, expandable via dedicated microSD slot Rear Camera: Quad Cameras, 13 MP main + 8 MP wide-angle + 5 MP macro + 2 MP depth

Quad Cameras, 13 MP main + 8 MP wide-angle + 5 MP macro + 2 MP depth Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor Colors: Matte Black, Mind Green, Space Blue, Sunrise Flare

Matte Black, Mind Green, Space Blue, Sunrise Flare Battery: 5,020 mAh, 18W fast charging

5,020 mAh, 18W fast charging Price: ₹9,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹11,999 (4 GB + 128 GB)

Design, Display, & Build

The Redmi 9 Prime uses an Aura design as you can see, the backside has a textured design with a quad-camera interface that encapsulates the fingerprint scanner exquisitely. The unibody design with its curves gives you a good grip and feels solid in the hands.

It’s worth noting that the design uses a P2i nano-coating means the phone is spash resistant and can resist water splashes (though it’s not water submersible).

About the display, the Redmi 9 Prime includes a 6.53-inch IPS display with a resolution of Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) covered with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Redmi 9 Prime comes in four color options – Matte Black, Mind Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare, we have the Sunrise Flare color variant.

The retail box includes the Redmi 9 Prime, a flexible silicone protective case, a USB Type-C cable, an 18 W fast charger, user manuals, and a SIM tray ejector pin. You don’t get earphones are bundled with the box.

On the right side, you see a power and volume keys, the left side has a triple-slot SIM tray with two 4G SIM slots and one microSD card slot. Another highlight is the USB Type-C port at the bottom with loudspeakers, 3.5 mm jack, and a microphone. The top side has an IR Blaster and another microphone for noise cancellation.

Software & User Interface

The Redmi 9 Prime includes the MIUI 11.0.2 out-of-the-box which is based on the Android 10 operating system. And Xiaomi has deployed its new MIUI 12 update in India for the Redmi Note 9, this indicates that the Redmi 9 Prime may get the new MIUI 12 update soon. The security patch on the Redmi 9 Prime is dated 5th July 2020.

Just like most Redmi’s running MIUI 11, the Redmi 9 Prime is no different, you can see plenty of features and customizations in the new MIUI 11, from dark mode to UI customizations, icon packs, themes, new sounds, and the redesigned interface. The UI performance is fast and runs smoothly in our initial use.

On the backside, you can see a fingerprint scanner attached to the vertical quad-camera design. The fingerprint scanner works fast without any problems faced. The Face Unlock also works as it should.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to the hardware and performance of the phone, the Redmi 9 Prime packs a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core CPU with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. The Redmi Prime comes in two storage variants, 64 GB and 128 GB both with 4 GB of RAM. The price for the 64 GB variant is ₹9,999 and the price for the 128 GB variant, ₹11,999.

Like the most Redmi’s out there, the Redmi 9 Prime also focuses on the hardware, camera, and battery. Rivals, realme Narzo 10 (Helio G70) is a close competitor whereas the realme Narzo 10A falls behind in terms of specs. The Redmi 9 Prime has an edge with its Full HD+ display which is clearly ahead of the above mention rivals.

Gaming can be done on the phone efficiently, the MediaTek G80 can handle games with low to medium to high graphics for some games. If you are going to pick this phone for gaming, then we would suggest you pick a better performer (Snapdragon 720G), the Mali-G52 GPU on the Redmi 9 Prime is only good for casual gaming.

Cameras

As for the cameras, the Redmi 9 Prime equips a quad-camera setup on the back. There’s no fancy 48 MP camera, you rather get a 13 MP main camera, secondary 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, the third 5 MP macro, and a depth sensor of 2 MP. The front side has an 8 MP camera for taking selfies and video calling.

The interface comes with a Pro mode, Portrait mode, Macro, Wide-angle mode, Slow motion (120fps@720p), Short video, Wide-angle video, Macro video, and the rest you see on Redmi phones.

The camera specs appear to be decent on paper however a few smartphones offer 48 MP cameras in this range, the Redmi Note 8 is one instance. Rival realme Narzo 10 also comes with a 48 MP main camera. The Redmi Note 9 lacks behind in terms of 4K, 1080p 60fps video recording, slow motion 240 fps, and overall camera quality in this segment.

Take a look at the camera samples we took from the Redmi 9 Prime. Due to heavy rains, we didn’t get a chance to take more shots, we will update once the weather is clear.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Samples

Battery Life

Moving on to the phone’s battery side, the Redmi 9 Prime packs a large 5,020 mAh battery which is one of the most impressive features of the phone. The battery offers 185 hours of music playback, 31 hours of calling, 19 hours of continuous navigation, and 19 hours of video playback.

Speaking of battery life, you can expect the phone to run up to 2 days on average use. Due to the power-efficient hardware Helio G80, the battery can last longer as compared to the similar 5,020 battery on Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

For the charging, the phone offers 18W fast charging which is good given the price. It has an edge over the smartphones in this range that offer 10W standard charging (5V, 2A).

Verdict

The Redmi 9 Prime packs an impressive 5,020 mAh battery, a crisp 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core CPU, and quad cameras with wide-angle and macro mode for the price of Rs 9,999 (4 GB + 64 GB). As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi 9 Prime is can be considered for its outstanding battery performance and crisp Full HD+ display.