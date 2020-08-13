Motorola Razr 2 foldable smartphone to launch on 9th September

Motorola has confirmed that the company will be launching its next-generation Razr foldable smartphone on 9th September in the United States. The phone will be a successor to the company’s first foldable smartphone launched in November last year and in March this year in India.

The company has shared a teaser image to announce the launch date, which also gives a glimpse at the upcoming smartphone. However, the device isn’t clearly visible in the teaser shared by the brand.

A recent leak has indicated that the smartphone is codenamed Odyssey. Based on the leaked images, it seems that the company has removed the fingerprint sensor from the bottom chin, so it will likely end up on the side of the phone.

Rumors suggest that the smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with the Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity support.

The device will likely come packed with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera department, the phone is expected to have 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 as the primary camera and a 20-megapixel snapper on the front side for video calling.

In the software department, the smartphone is said to come running the Android 10 operating system and will reportedly have a focus on the Quick View Display feature. The phone is said to be powered by a 2845mAh battery.

The phone was earlier teased by the company’s executive to get launched in September this year. However, there were reports making rounds that the launch has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this official launch date reveal by the company, the rumors related to delayed launch are put to rest.

