90 FPS PUBG Experience On OnePlus 8 Series [Gaming Review]

PUBG Mobile has started offering 90 fps (Frames Per Second) gaming exclusively for OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus has announced that PUBG Mobile can now be played in 90 fps on selected OnePlus devices. And with the 90 fps arrived, there are a lot of people asking what exactly is the difference with the 90 fps? Is it faster or better than the standard fps (typically 30 fps or 60 fps)? Does it support for smartphones other than OnePlus?

It’s 2020 and now there are a bunch of smartphones released with the new 90 Hz and 120 Hz display, we can see it on the OnePlus, Samsung, ASUS, realme and other smartphones. Usually, the higher refresh rate screens are seen on the flagship smartphones or the top-of-the-line smartphones with a flagship CPU.

Due to the upgrade in the display department, mobile games can now achieve as much as 90 fps in the graphics settings to offer better gaming performance. With the launch of the OnePlus 8 series, the popular game Fortnite started offering 90 fps exclusively on OnePlus 8 series smartphones i.e. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. This month, PUBG Mobile too received the 90 fps feature exclusively for OnePlus smartphones for a month.

So, games supposed to be using the new 90 fps mode, but how exactly is the 90 fps different when it comes to the gameplay? We have played the PUBG Mobile on the OnePlus 8 in the Lowest settings, HDR setting, and the 90 fps settings and we can say there’s a notable difference in the gameplay when you run it on the smooth 90 fps comparatively.

90 FPS PUBG Gaming On OnePlus Phones

Speaking about the performance of the PUBG Mobile, the 90 fps is 50% smoother than the 60 fps which is the Extreme frame rate settings in PUBG. So for those who want much smoother gameplay beyond the Extreme frame rate option, the 90 fps is ideal. This also means that players with OnePlus phones have an edge over opponents using the typical framerate i.e. 30 fps or 60 fps.

The refresh rate counts the number of times the display refreshes every second it is on. A 60 Hz display refreshes 60 times per second while a 90 Hz display refreshes 90 times per second. Choosing a 90 Hz display will benefit the user to play games at as much as 90 fps. If a 90 Hz display outputs a new frame every refresh, it’s smooth, it’s a 50% increase, after all.

The 90 fps experience is said to enhance the gameplay as it would make actions like running, using a scope, aiming, and firing much smoother. In our 90 fps gaming experience, the game was extremely smooth as compared to the 30 fps and 60 fps graphics settings i.e. Ultra and Extreme frame rate settings.

If you been wondering how to get 90 fps in PUBG Mobile, here’s what you can do to enable the 90 fps graphics settings in PUBG Mobile. If you are the one who has an OnePlus smartphone, this is your chance to experience PUBG in 90 fps before anyone does. To those who already own the following smartphones can get the 90 fps feature.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro

The 90 fps feature on PUBG Mobile will be available for OnePlus devices from 6th August 2020 to 6th September 2020. The 90 fps mode is exclusively available to the OnePlus smartphones before making its way to other devices.

How To Get 90 FPS In PUBG Mobile [OnePlus Phones Only]

Launch PUBG Mobile on your OnePlus smartphone.

On the main menu, tap on the Settings gear icon and tap Graphics on the right side.

Under Graphics, choose Smooth. The 90 fps frame rate settings should be visible.

Under Frame rate settings, choose the 90 fps frame rate as shown below.

Now play the game in super smooth 90 frames per second. Enjoy!

Do note that, you need the latest PUBG update to experience the 90 fps gaming. Also, download the latest system updates on your OnePlus smartphone to support the feature if it doesn’t work. This feature only works on the above mentioned OnePlus devices.

It is expected that other smartphones with 90 Hz or higher will support the 90 fps feature in the coming months.

