Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X spotted at TENAA

While we are eagerly waiting for the Redmi Note 4 to enter the Indian shores, Xiaomi is already working on the successor – the Redmi Note 4X.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was spotted on TENAA in China offering some key insights about the upcoming smartphone. The handset apparently has the same design as the Redmi Note 4 but with improved memory. The listing reveals that the smartphone would have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Other specs of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X include the 5.5 inch full HD display. The smartphone would be powered by the MediaTek Helio X20 but may also be available in Snapdragon variant as well. The device has a 13 MP rear facing camera and a massive 4000 mAh battery. We should be hearing more details about the handset soon.

